Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 19,740 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) India has confirmed 19,740 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,935,309, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 450,375 people, with 248 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.24 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 21,257 new coronavirus cases, with 271 fatalities.

