Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 19,400 to 548,318 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) India has confirmed record 19,400 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 548,318, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 16,475, with 380 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. A total of 210, 120 patients have recovered.

India's central state of Maharashtra, with confirmed 164,626 cases, remains the most affected region. It is followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 83,077 cases, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 82,275 cases.

Despite the growing number of cases, the government has begun lifting restrictions in some parts of the country with low infection rates earlier this month, allowing places of worship, shopping centers and restaurants to open in the first phase. Lockdowns are still in places in regions deemed "red zones" where the infection rates are still high at least until June 30.

India comes fourth in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, following the United States, Brazil and Russia.

