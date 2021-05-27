UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 211,298 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 211,298 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) India has confirmed 211,298 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 27,369,093 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 315,235 people, with 3,847 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 24,63 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 208,921 new coronavirus cases, with 4,157 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

8 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

9 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.