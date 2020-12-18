Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 22,889 to Over 9.97Mln - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) India has confirmed 22,889 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,979,447, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 144,789 people, with 338 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 9.52 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, India conformed 24,010 new coronavirus cases, with 355 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with about 17.2 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 74.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.66 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.