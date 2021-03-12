Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 23,285 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) India has confirmed 23,285 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 11,308,846, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 158,306 people, with 117 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 10.95 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 22,854 new coronavirus cases, with 126 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 29.28 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 118.54 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.62 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.