UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 23,529 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 23,529 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) India has confirmed 23,529 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,739,980, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 448,062 people, with 311 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.01 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 18,870 new coronavirus cases, with 378 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 2021

1 hour ago
 DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

9 hours ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

10 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.