UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 24,354 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 24,354 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) India has confirmed 24,354 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,791,061, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 448,573 people, with 234 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 26,727 new coronavirus cases, with 277 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2021

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd October 2021

1 hour ago
 Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#03 ..

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#039;Shaheen&#039;, National Cent ..

9 hours ago
 Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

9 hours ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.