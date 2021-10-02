Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 24,354 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) India has confirmed 24,354 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,791,061, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 448,573 people, with 234 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 26,727 new coronavirus cases, with 277 fatalities.