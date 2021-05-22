UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 257,299 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 257,299 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) India has confirmed 257,299 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 26,289,290, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 295,525 people, with 4,194 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 23,07 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 259,591 new coronavirus cases, with 4,209 fatalities.

