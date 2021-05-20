UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 276,070 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) India has confirmed 276,070 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 25,772,400, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 287,122 people, with 3,874 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 22,35 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 389,851 new coronavirus cases, with 4,529 fatalities.

