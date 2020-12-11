UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 29,398 To Over 9.79Mln - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:01 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) India has confirmed 29,398 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,796,769, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 142,186 people, with 414 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 9.29 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, India confirmed 31,522 new COVID-19 cases and 412 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 15.5 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 69.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.58 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

