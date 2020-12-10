Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 31,522 to Over 9.76Mln - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) India has confirmed 31,522 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,767,372, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 141,772 people, with 412 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 9.

25 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 15.3 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 68.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.56 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.