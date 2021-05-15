Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 326,098 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) India has confirmed 326,098 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 24,372,907, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 266,207 people, with 3,890 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 20,43 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 343,144 new coronavirus cases, with 4,000 fatalities.