Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 32,937 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:50 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) India has confirmed 32,937 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,225,513 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 431,642 people, with 417 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.41 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 36,083 new coronavirus cases, with 493 fatalities.

