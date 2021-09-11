Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 33,376 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) India has confirmed 33,376 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,208,330, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 442,317 people, with 308 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.37 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 34,973 new coronavirus cases, with 260 fatalities.