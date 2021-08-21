UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 34,457 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 10:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 34,457 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) India has confirmed 34,457 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,393,286, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 433,964 people, with 375 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.59 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 36,571 new coronavirus cases, with 540 fatalities.

