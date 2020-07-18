Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 34,884 to Over 1.03Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) India has confirmed 34,884 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 1,038,716, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 26,273, with 671 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 653,000 people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 292,589 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 160,907 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 120,107 cases.

A day earlier, India registered 34,956 new coronavirus cases and 687 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 14 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 601,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.