Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 35,871 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 35,871 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) India has confirmed 35,871 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 11,474,605, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 159,216 people, with 172 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 11.06 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 28,903 new coronavirus cases, with 188 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil, with more than 29.6 million and 11.69 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 121.15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.68 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

