Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 35,342 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) India has confirmed 35,342 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,293,062, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 419,470 people, with 483 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 30.46 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 41,383 new coronavirus cases, with 507 fatalities.