Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 35,499 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) India has confirmed 35,499 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,969,954, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 428,309 people, with 447 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.13 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 39,070 new coronavirus cases, with 491 fatalities.

