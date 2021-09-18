UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 35,662 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) India has confirmed 35,662 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having surpassed 33,417,390 million, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 444,529 people, with 281 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.63 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 34,403 new coronavirus cases, with 320 fatalities.

