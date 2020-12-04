Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 36.595 to Over 9.57Mln - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) India has confirmed 36.595 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,571,559, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 139,188 people, with 540 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 9 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, India confirmed 35,551 new coronavirus cases, with 526 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 14.1 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 65.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.