Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 362,727 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) India has confirmed 362,727 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 23,703,665, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 258,317 people, with 4,120 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 19.73 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 348,421 new coronavirus cases, with 4,205 fatalities.