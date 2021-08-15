Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 36,083 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) India has confirmed 36,083 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,192,576, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 431,225 people, with 493 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.37 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 38,667 new coronavirus cases, with 478 fatalities.