Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 36,401 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Thu 19th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) India has confirmed 36,401 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,322,258 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 433,049 people, with 530 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.52 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 35,178 new coronavirus cases, with 440 fatalities.

