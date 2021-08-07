Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 38,628 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) India has confirmed 38,628 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,895,385, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 427,371 people, with 617 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.05 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 44,643 new coronavirus cases, with 464 fatalities.