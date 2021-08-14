Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 38,667 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) India has confirmed 38,667 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,156,493, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 430,732 people, with 478 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.33 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 40,120 new coronavirus cases, with 585 fatalities.