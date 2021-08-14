UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 38,667 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 38,667 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) India has confirmed 38,667 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,156,493, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 430,732 people, with 478 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.33 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 40,120 new coronavirus cases, with 585 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

56 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

9 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

9 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

9 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

9 hours ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.