Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 39,726 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) India has confirmed 39,726 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 11,514,331, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 159,370 people, with 154 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 11.08 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 35,871 new coronavirus cases, with 172 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil, with more than 29.66 million and 11.78 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 121.74 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.69 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.