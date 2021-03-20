UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 40,953 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 10:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 40,953 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) India has confirmed 40,953 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 11,555,284, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 159,558 people, with 188 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 11.1 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 39,726 new coronavirus cases, with 154 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil, with more than 29.72 million and 11.87 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 122.27 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.7 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States March 2020 Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Egypt condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oi ..

9 hours ago

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

9 hours ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

9 hours ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

9 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.