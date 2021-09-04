UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 42,618 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 09:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 42,618 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) India has confirmed 42,618 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,945,907, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 440,225 people, with 330 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.1 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 45,352 new coronavirus cases, with 366 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2021

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Beijing

7 hours ago
 PTI govt has identified areas for investment to fa ..

PTI govt has identified areas for investment to facilitate general public: Farru ..

7 hours ago
 Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe ..

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - ..

9 hours ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.