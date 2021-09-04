Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 42,618 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) India has confirmed 42,618 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,945,907, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 440,225 people, with 330 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.1 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 45,352 new coronavirus cases, with 366 fatalities.