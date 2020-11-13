Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 44,879 to Over 8.72Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) India has confirmed 44,879 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 8,728,795, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 128,668 people, with 547 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 8.11 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 10.54 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 47,905 new COVID-19 cases, with 550 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 52.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.29 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.