Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 44,111 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) India has confirmed 44,111 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,502,362, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 401,050 people, with 738 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 29.6 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 46,617 new coronavirus cases, with 853 fatalities.