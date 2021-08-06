UrduPoint.com

Fri 06th August 2021

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 44,643 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) India has confirmed 44,643 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,856,757, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 426,754 people, with 464 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.01 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 42,982 new coronavirus cases, with 533 fatalities.

