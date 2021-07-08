Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 45,892 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) India has confirmed 45,892 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,709,557, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 405,028 people, with 817 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 29.84 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 43,733 new coronavirus cases, with 930 fatalities.