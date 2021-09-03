UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 45,352 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 09:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 45,352 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) India has confirmed 45,352 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,903,289, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 439,895 people, with 366 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.06 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 47,092 new coronavirus cases, with 509 fatalities.

