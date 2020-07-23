UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 45,720 To Over 1.2Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) India has confirmed 45,720 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 1,238,635, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 29,861, with 1,129 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 782,000 people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 337,607 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 186,492 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 126,323 cases.

A day earlier, India registered 37,724 new coronavirus cases and 648 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 622,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

