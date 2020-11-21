UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 46,232 To Over 9.05Mln - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 46,232 to Over 9.05Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) India has confirmed 46,232 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,050,598, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 132,726 people, with 564 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 8.47 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 11.9 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 45,882 new COVID-19 cases, with 584 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 57.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.37 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

9 hours ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

9 hours ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

9 hours ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

9 hours ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.