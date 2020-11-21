Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 46,232 to Over 9.05Mln - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) India has confirmed 46,232 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,050,598, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 132,726 people, with 564 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 8.47 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 11.9 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 45,882 new COVID-19 cases, with 584 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 57.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.37 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.