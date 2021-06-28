Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 46,148 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) India has confirmed 46,148 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,233,183, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 395,751 people, with 1,258 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 29.25 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 50,040 new coronavirus cases, with 1,258 fatalities.