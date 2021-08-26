UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 46,164 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 46,164 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) India has confirmed 46,164 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,558,530, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 436,365 people, with 607 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.78 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 37,593 new coronavirus cases, with 648 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

19 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

1 hour ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

8 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

10 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.