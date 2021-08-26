Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 46,164 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) India has confirmed 46,164 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,558,530, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 436,365 people, with 607 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.78 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 37,593 new coronavirus cases, with 648 fatalities.