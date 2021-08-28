UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 46,759 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 46,759 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) India has confirmed 46,759 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,649,947, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 437,370 people, with 509 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.85 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 44,658 new coronavirus cases, with 496 fatalities.

