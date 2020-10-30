Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 48,648 to Over 8.08Mln - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) India has confirmed 48,648 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 8,088,851, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 121,090 people, with 563 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 7.3 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 8.94 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 49,881 new COVID-19 cases, with 517 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 44.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.