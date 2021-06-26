UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 48,698 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 48,698 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) India has confirmed 48,698 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,183,143, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 394,493 people, with 1,183 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 29.19 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 51,667 new coronavirus cases, with 1,329 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

15 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

10 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

9 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

9 hours ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

9 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.