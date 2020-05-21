Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 5,609 to 112,359 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) India has confirmed 5,609 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 112,359, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 3,435, with 132 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

The number of recoveries has risen to 45,299 after growing by 3,002 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 39,297 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 13,191 cases, and the western state of Gujarat, with 12,537 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 328,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.