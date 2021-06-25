UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 51,667 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) India has confirmed 51,667 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,134,445, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 393,310 people, with 1,329 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 29.12 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 54,069 new coronavirus cases, with 1,321 fatalities.

