Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 52,123 To Over 1.58Mln - Health Ministry

Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) India has confirmed 52,123 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 1,583,792, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 34,968, with 775 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 1 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, India registered 12,459 new coronavirus cases and 768 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 16.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 666,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

