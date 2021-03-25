Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 53,476 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) India has confirmed 53,476 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 11,787,534, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 160,692 people, with 251 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 11.23 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 46,951 new coronavirus cases, with 212 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil, with more than 30 million and 12.22 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 124.72 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.74 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.