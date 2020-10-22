UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 55,838 To Over 7.7Mln - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 55,838 to Over 7.7Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) India has confirmed 55,838 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 7,706,946, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 

The death toll from the disease has reached 116,616 people, with 702 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 6.8 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 8.33 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 54,044 new COVID-19 cases, with 717 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 41.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.13 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

