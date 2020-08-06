Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 56,282 to Over 1.96Mln - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) India has confirmed 56,282 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 1,964,536, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 40,699, with 904 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 1.

3 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, India registered 52,509 new coronavirus cases and 857 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 18.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 706,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.