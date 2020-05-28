UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 6,566 to 158,333 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) India has confirmed 6,566 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 158,333, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 4,531, with 194 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. The number of recoveries has risen to 67,691 after growing by 3,266 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 56,948 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 18,545 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 15,257 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 355,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

