Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 62,258 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) India has confirmed 62,258 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 11,908,910, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 161,240 people, with 291 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 11.29 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 59,118 new coronavirus cases, with 257 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil, with more than 30.15 million and 12.4 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 126.02 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.76 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.