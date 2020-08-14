Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 64,553 to Over 2.46Mln - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) India has confirmed 64,553 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 2,461,190, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 48,040 people, with 1,007 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 1.

75 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 754,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.